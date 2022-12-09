Seiren Games Network (SERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291.90 Million

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $12,594.16 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

