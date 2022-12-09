SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.
SCWX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,763. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $544.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.67.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
