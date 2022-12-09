SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SAP from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.82. 902,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect that SAP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after buying an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.