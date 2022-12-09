Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Price Target Raised to €1.95 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.75 ($1.84) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Saipem from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.