Royal Bank of Canada Increases Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,625

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,575 ($19.20) to GBX 1,625 ($19.81) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.39) to GBX 2,150 ($26.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.61) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.66) to GBX 1,990 ($24.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,985.83 ($24.21).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,897.50 ($23.14) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3,011.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,838.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,830.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,301.59%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.59) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,986.71). In other news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.59) per share, with a total value of £48,375 ($58,986.71). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.92), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($64,324.84).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

