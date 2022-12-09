Romil Bahl Buys 7,000 Shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) insider Romil Bahl acquired 7,000 shares of KORE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $14,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,382.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Romil Bahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Romil Bahl purchased 2,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $4,660.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Romil Bahl acquired 3,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350.00.
Shares of KORE Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.23.
Several research firms recently commented on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of KORE Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
