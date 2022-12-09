Romil Bahl Buys 7,000 Shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) insider Romil Bahl acquired 7,000 shares of KORE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $14,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,382.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Romil Bahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Romil Bahl purchased 2,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $4,660.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Romil Bahl acquired 3,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350.00.

Shares of KORE Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in KORE Group by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of KORE Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

