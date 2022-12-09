Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $147.31 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,382.10 or 0.08030890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,316.06412837 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,513,783.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

