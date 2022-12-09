Robert W. Baird Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $230.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $570.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in MongoDB by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in MongoDB by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 41.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

