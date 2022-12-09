Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $614,555.52

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $77.75 million and $614,555.52 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

