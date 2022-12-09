Reviewing Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Universal Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.02 -$186.90 million $6.16 5.05 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

80.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Antero Resources and Universal Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 4 7 1 2.75 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $47.09, indicating a potential upside of 51.37%.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 27.79% 26.13% 11.38% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Universal Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Universal Energy

(Get Rating)

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.