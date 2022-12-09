Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) were up 40% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Remote Monitored Systems Stock Up 40.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.48.

About Remote Monitored Systems

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

