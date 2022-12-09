Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $570.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

