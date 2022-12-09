Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

