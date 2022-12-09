ReddCoin Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $7,281.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00453673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00021991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001192 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018584 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

