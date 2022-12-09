RAMP Price Tops $0.0762 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $7,285.04 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges.

About RAMP

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

