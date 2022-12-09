Radicle Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00009780 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $58.39 million and $4.56 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,548 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
