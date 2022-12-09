QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Timothy Saxe Sells 5,857 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

QuickLogic Trading Down 3.6 %

QuickLogic stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 15,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,396. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in QuickLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

