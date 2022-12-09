QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Timothy Saxe Sells 5,857 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
QuickLogic Trading Down 3.6 %
QuickLogic stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 15,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,396. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
