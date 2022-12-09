QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) CEO Purchases $52,947.57 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) CEO John H. Anderson purchased 1,069 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $49.07. 62,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $828.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 747.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 622,918 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in QCR by 44.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in QCR by 24.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QCR by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,671 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

