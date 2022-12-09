Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $301.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,793,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 3,397.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.