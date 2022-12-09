Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($86.32) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Up 0.5 %

Puma stock opened at €50.98 ($53.66) on Monday. Puma has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($43.48) and a 1-year high of €110.15 ($115.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.