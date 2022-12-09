PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $61.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PHM. Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in PulteGroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

