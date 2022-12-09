Prometeus Market Capitalization Hits $87.59 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $4.55 or 0.00026566 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $87.59 million and $360,305.61 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

