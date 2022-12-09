Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Trading Down 48.4%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 48.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.75. Approximately 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.

Premium Income Stock Down 48.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.29.

About Premium Income

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

