PotCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $344.43 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 74.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $819,194.37 and approximately $344.43 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00445739 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

