Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POAHY. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($136.84) to €134.00 ($141.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Porsche Automobil to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $5.96 on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

