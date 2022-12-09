PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) & Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -451.82% -159.54% -106.02% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -58.68% -45.35%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

17.9% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PolarityTE and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $9.40 million 0.54 -$30.19 million ($5.96) -0.12 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($2.64) -0.60

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PolarityTE and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.57%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats PolarityTE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

