Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

