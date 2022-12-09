Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $66.35 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $66.35 million and approximately $73,065.99 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00266563 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00086115 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059185 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,848,679 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

