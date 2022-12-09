Piper Sandler Cuts Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target to $8.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.18. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
