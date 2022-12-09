Piper Sandler Cuts Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target to $8.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.18. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,107,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 330,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 185.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

