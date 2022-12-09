Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Southern First Bancshares to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

In related news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

