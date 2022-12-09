Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

