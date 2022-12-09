Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

