Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $66,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 81.9% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 131,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 101,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 170.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 710,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,102,000 after purchasing an additional 447,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

