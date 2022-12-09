PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00023036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $636.90 million and $26.34 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 353,397,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,196,454 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

