Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.15. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after buying an additional 1,475,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 954,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 45.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 682,040 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $17,718,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $8,461,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

