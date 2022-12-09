PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.02. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,920.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $890,298 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.