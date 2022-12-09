Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading Up 3.5%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Orica Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.