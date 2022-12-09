Orchid Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $58.11 million and $3.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00046935 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00239259 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08516918 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,862,506.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

