Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Shares Up 2.8%

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 392,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,458,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

OIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners set a $2.00 price target on shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Orbital Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:OIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Orbital Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 77.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.21%. The company had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIG. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 547,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 803,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 612,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

