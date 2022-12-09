Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ONCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Oncorus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oncorus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Oncorus Price Performance
Shares of ONCR stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.95.
Institutional Trading of Oncorus
Oncorus Company Profile
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncorus (ONCR)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.