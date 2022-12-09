Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ONCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Oncorus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oncorus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the second quarter worth $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 23.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 28.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

