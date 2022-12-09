OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $165.30 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $165.30 million and approximately $20.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00006841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00057074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024757 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005011 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

