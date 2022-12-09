Oddo Bhf Downgrades flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf cut shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €9.00 ($9.47) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.10 ($10.63) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.65.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

