NXM Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,821.09 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $273.31 million and $1,821.09 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $41.45 or 0.00240466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010609 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003674 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

