NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Director Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan C. Javitt sold 400,000 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,899,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,899,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 277,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,878. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

