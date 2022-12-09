Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

LOW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,910. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.