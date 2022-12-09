Northland Securities Trims Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price to $2.50

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.10.

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 91,803 shares in the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

