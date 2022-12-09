Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $16.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

