Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.