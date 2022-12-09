Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,365 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

PG opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

