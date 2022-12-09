Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Noah currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.17.
Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. Noah has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $969.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
